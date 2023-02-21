Strain Description:



Prepare to feel at ease. Peanut Butter Acai is a cross of Peanut Butter Breath and Acai Gelato that helps users to feel a deep sense of calm. The Peanut Butter Acai high comes in a powerful wave of cerebral and physical effects that hit both mind and body, providing a sedative yet focused effect. Users feel an immediate euphoria and hazy onset of creativity and giggly relief that ebbs and flows throughout your body in waves. This leaves you feeling deeply relaxed and content in mind and body.



With a delectable scent that blends nutty and fruity flavors, Peanut Butter Acai creates a sensory experience that uplifts your spirit and invites relaxation. The buds of this strain have a combination of green and purple colors, with white trichomes providing a dusting effect. A single inhale of this strain sends waves of relaxation throughout the body, letting the user forget all worries and just enjoy the moment.



This hybrid strain is recommended for those with anxiety and those looking to relax after a long day. Peanut Butter Acai leaves its users in a soothing, creative headspace that melts away all feelings of tension and anxiety. Spend an evening with this unique strain to experience true calmness and a renewed outlook.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Peanut Butter Breath x Acai Gelato



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming



Top Report Strain Flavors: sweet, nutty

