The Strain - Prepare to feel at ease. Peanut Butter Acai is a cross of Peanut Butter Breath and Acai Gelato that helps users to feel a deep sense of calm.



This hybrid strain is recommended for those with anxiety and those looking to relax after a long day.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Peanut Butter Breath x Acai Gelato



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming



Top Report Strain Flavors: sweet, nutty



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.