The Strain - Prepare to feel at ease. Peanut Butter Acai is a cross of Peanut Butter Breath and Acai Gelato that helps users to feel a deep sense of calm.
This hybrid strain is recommended for those with anxiety and those looking to relax after a long day.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Peanut Butter Breath x Acai Gelato
Primary Terpene Profile: limonene
Top Reported Strain Effects: calming
Top Report Strain Flavors: sweet, nutty
The Process - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller 0.5g version and included five for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
CUL000019