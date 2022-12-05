The Strain - Prepare to feel at ease. Peanut Butter Acai is a cross of Peanut Butter Breath and Acai Gelato that helps users to feel a deep sense of calm.



This hybrid strain is recommended for those with anxiety and those looking to relax after a long day.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Peanut Butter Breath x Acai Gelato



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming



Top Report Strain Flavors: sweet, nutty



The Process - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller 0.5g version and included five for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.