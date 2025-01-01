The Strain - Pink Gorilla is an Indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the potent Gorilla Glue #4 and Pink 2.0 strains. If you love Gorilla Glue, you'll be head over heels for Pink Gorilla. This bud packs the best of its parent strains and more, with immediate hard-hitting effects that will glue your body to the couch and let your mind fly free.



You'll feel a fast-hitting sense of focused euphoria, getting your mind out of any negative moods or racing thoughts and into a state of mental clarity. As your mind settles into this lifted state, a sense of relaxation will creep its way throughout your body, growing heavier and heavier, likely leaving you glued to the couch.



With these heavy effects, Pink Gorilla is often chosen to treat chronic pain, arthritis, cramps, muscle spasms, migraines, or headaches. This bud has a sweet and spicy blueberry flavor with a punch of sour chemicals upon exhale. The aroma is similar, although even more pungent and heavy with a fruity chemical overtone to it. Pink Gorilla buds have long spade-shaped bright neon green nugs with dark orange hairs, pink undertones, and a thick frosty coating of pink-tinted white crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Gorilla Glue #4 x Pink 2.0]



Breeder: Mosca Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Sleepy



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Blueberry, Pine, Wood, Earthy



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

read more