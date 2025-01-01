The Flavor - Take a draw of Pink Runtz, the epitome of sweet indulgence in a cannabis distillate vape. Crafted with meticulous care, this vape cartridge encapsulates the essence of the renowned Pink Runtz strain, offering a flavorful experience that's as delightful as it is distinctive. With each inhale, prepare your palate for a burst of fruity sweetness reminiscent of ripe berries and candy, enveloping your senses in a cloud of sugary delight.



Once the vapor dances across your tongue, you’ll be hit with notes of tropical fruits and citrus, similar to the iconic crunch candy. Enjoy the aroma of freshly picked berries as they mingle with the scent of candy sweetness in the air. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or new to the world of vaping, Pink Runtz promises an unparalleled sensory journey that's sure to leave you craving more. Treat yourself to the irresistible taste of Pink Runtz and elevate your vaping experience to new heights of fun and flavor.



The Product - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Labs distillate is for those who crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.

