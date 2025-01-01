About this product
The Flavor - Take a draw of Pink Runtz, the epitome of sweet indulgence in a cannabis distillate vape. Crafted with meticulous care, this vape cartridge encapsulates the essence of the renowned Pink Runtz strain, offering a flavorful experience that's as delightful as it is distinctive. With each inhale, prepare your palate for a burst of fruity sweetness reminiscent of ripe berries and candy, enveloping your senses in a cloud of sugary delight.
Once the vapor dances across your tongue, you’ll be hit with notes of tropical fruits and citrus, similar to the iconic crunch candy. Enjoy the aroma of freshly picked berries as they mingle with the scent of candy sweetness in the air. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or new to the world of vaping, Pink Runtz promises an unparalleled sensory journey that's sure to leave you craving more. Treat yourself to the irresistible taste of Pink Runtz and elevate your vaping experience to new heights of fun and flavor.
The Product - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Labs distillate is for those who crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
