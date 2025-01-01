The Flavor - Experience a sugar-tart wave with Pink Runtz, now in our Distillate Infused Smokos Prerolls. This powerhouse delivers a candy-like sweetness wrapped in a subtly herbaceous undertone, thanks to Limonene’s bright citrus burst, Myrcene’s warm, fruity musk, and Pinene’s earthy lift.



As you ride the Pink Runtz wave, Limonene quickly elevates your mood with its uplifting, sunshine-fresh zing. Myrcene then weaves in an earthy, clove-like warmth that smooths the edges of your thoughts, while Pinene’s crisp, rosemary-like clarity sparks a gentle surge of focus. Together, these terpenes coax a cerebral euphoria, think giggles and chatter, before settling into a relaxed ease that keeps creativity humming without knocking you off your feet.



Perfect for sparking lively conversation or fueling bursts of inspiration, Illicit’s Pink Runtz infused prerolls invite you to embrace the day with a smile. Fire one up to add a sparkle to casual hangouts, kickstart afternoon projects, or savor the symphony of sweet and tart flavors dancing on the palate.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Top Reported Effects: Uplifted, Euphoric, Creative, Talkative, Relaxed

Top Reported Flavors: Candy, Citrus, Sweet, Berry, Tart

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene

