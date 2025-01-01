The Strain - Power Sherb is an exceptional hybrid strain first cultivated by Exotic Genetix, resulting from the dynamic cross of Sherb and Cookies & Cream IX3. This potent blend combines the beloved genetics of Girl Scout Cookies with the classic richness of Cookies and Cream, creating a strain that stands out for its unique and powerful effects. Power Sherb is renowned for its invigorating yet soothing profile, making it a sought-after choice for cannabis enthusiasts looking to elevate their experience.



The flavor profile of Power Sherb is a sophisticated interplay of sweet and earthy notes, enhanced by its robust terpene composition. Dominated by Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Nerolidol 2, and Pinene, this strain delivers a tantalizing taste that begins with a burst of citrusy zest, reminiscent of fresh lemons, followed by deep, earthy undertones that add complexity. The subtle hints of diesel and pine provide a spicy and herbal finish, creating a well-rounded and memorable flavor experience. This intricate blend not only pleases the palate but also complements the strain’s uplifting and relaxing effects.



When enjoying Power Sherb, users are greeted with a harmonious blend of creativity and relaxation. The initial wave of euphoria sparks a joyful and motivated mindset, perfect for engaging in creative projects or tackling daily tasks with enhanced focus. As the high progresses, a gentle wave of relaxation washes over the body, easing tension and fostering a sense of calm contentment. This balanced effect encourages a positive outlook and a tranquil state of mind, allowing users to navigate their day with both energy and ease. Whether you’re seeking a boost in creativity or a moment of serene relaxation, Power Sherb delivers a versatile and enriching cannabis experience that uplifts the spirit and soothes the soul.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: [Sherb] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]

Breeder: Exotic Genetix

Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Nerolidol 2, Pinene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Euphoric, Relaxed, Calm

Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Lemon, Diesel, Earthy, Pine, Spicy/Herbal



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

