Strain Description:
Purple Chem is a cross of Stardawg and Purple Punch. Expect lemon-lime soda mixed
with grape Flintstone’s vitamins. This is a great all-day cultivar that will elevate your
mood and relieve stress.
Purple Chemdawg, also known as Purple Chem, is a cultivar bred initially by the team at
Cali Connection in Southern California. The breeders crossed Chem 91, a reinforced cross
of the original Chemdawg, with a double-back-crossed Pre-98 Bubba male to tease out
the best features of the two classic strains.
Cali Connection’s efforts paid off, as Purple Chemdawg has won multiple awards
including first place for best indica at the 2016 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup and second
place in the same category at the 2016 Michigan Cannabis Cup.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Purple Punch] x [Stardawg]
Breeder: Cali Connection
Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophylenne, alpha-Pinene, beta-
Pinene, alpha-Humulene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Talkative
Top Report Strain Flavors: Spicy/Herbal, Diesel, Grape
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
CUL000019