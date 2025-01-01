The Strain - Purple Chem is a cross of Stardawg and Purple Punch. Expect lemon-lime soda mixed with grape Flintstone’s vitamins. This is a great all-day cultivar that will elevate your mood and relieve stress.



Purple Chemdawg, also known as Purple Chem, is a cultivar bred initially by the team at Cali Connection in Southern California. The breeders crossed Chem 91, a reinforced cross

of the original Chemdawg, with a double-back-crossed Pre-98 Bubba male to tease out the best features of the two classic strains.



Cali Connection’s efforts paid off, as Purple Chemdawg has won multiple awards including first place for best indica at the 2016 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup and second place in the same category at the 2016 Michigan Cannabis Cup.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Purple Punch] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Cali Connection



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophylenne, alpha-Pinene, beta-Pinene, alpha-Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Talkative



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Spicy/Herbal, Diesel, Grape