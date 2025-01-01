The Strain - Purple Chem is a cross of Stardawg and Purple Punch. Expect lemon-lime soda mixed with grape Flintstone’s vitamins. This is a great all-day cultivar that will elevate your mood and relieve stress.



Purple Chemdawg, also known as Purple Chem, is a cultivar bred initially by the team at Cali Connection in Southern California. The breeders crossed Chem 91, a reinforced cross of the original Chemdawg, with a double-back-crossed Pre-98 Bubba male to tease out the best features of the two classic strains.



Cali Connection’s efforts paid off, as Purple Chemdawg has won multiple awards including first place for best indica at the 2016 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup and second place in the same category at the 2016 Michigan Cannabis Cup.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Purple Punch] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Cali Connection



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophylenne, alpha-Pinene, beta-Pinene, alpha-Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Talkative



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Spicy/Herbal, Diesel, Grape



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

