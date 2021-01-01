About this product

Strain Description - Purple Chem is a cross of Stardawg and Purple Punch. Expect lemon-lime soda mixed with grape Flintstone’s vitamins. This is a great all-day cultivar that will elevate your mood and relieve stress. Purple Chemdawg, also known as Purple Chem, is a cultivar bred initially by the team at Cali Connection in Southern California. The breeders crossed Chem 91, a reinforced cross of the original Chemdawg, with a double-back-crossed Pre-98 Bubba male to tease out the best features of the two classic strains. Cali Connection’s efforts paid off, as Purple Chemdawg has won multiple awards including first place for best indica at the 2016 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup and second place in the same category at the 2016 Michigan Cannabis Cup.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.