The Strain - Purple Tonic is an Indica-dominant cannabis strain featuring high levels of CBD. Its lineage stems from crossing the genetics of Purple Pineapple and Chocolate Tonic. Although it's a purely Indica-dominant, patients have found themselves more sociable, clear-headed, and focused in smaller and more controlled doses. In larger doses, patients have reported a couch-locked and lethargic state of body and mind.



As the moniker of this strain implies, Purple Tonic's buds are covered in deep purple and forest green hues underneath its layers of vivid orange pistils and golden resinous trichomes. Depending on curing techniques used, some of these buds tend to be resinous and harder to break apart by hand, so it's recommended to keep a grinder handy when preparing a serving of Purple Tonic.



The flowers of this cannabis strain emit a sweet, fruity, earthy, and piney fragrance, usually accompanied by a blueberry undertone. Its flavor is known to produce an earthy, nutty, and sweet essence.



Medical consumers searching for a strain with notable analgesic properties have said that Purple Tonic's anti-inflammatory characteristics provide alleviation for mild physical pain, symptoms of headaches, while also helping induce sleep in larger doses.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Purple Mayhem] x [AC/DC]



Breeder: Unknown



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, Terpinolene, alpha-Pinene, beta-Pinene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Social, Happy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy, Piney, Blueberry



