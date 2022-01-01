The Flavor - This tart tongue-tingling terpy oil is a tongue twister! Yummy raspberry lemonade is blended into a frozen slushie that soothes the mind and body. Take advantage of the calming effects this vape gives and the nostalgia enjoying your favorite frozen treat.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. 500mg Cartridge (510 thread)