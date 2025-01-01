The Flavor - Raspberry Lemonade Slushie distillate-infused prerolls deliver the zesty thrill of tart lemons and sun-ripened raspberries in every draw. Premium flower is swirled with a balanced 1:1 CBD:THC distillate, capturing that cheek-tingling dance of citrus and berry you’ve been craving. From the first puff, bright lemonade tang awakens the palate, followed by the lush sweetness of ripe raspberries lingering long after the exhale.



Key terpenes: terpinolene’s floral-herbal spark, caryophyllene’s warming spice, and limonene’s bright citrus lift - work together to deepen the flavor journey. The floral notes shine through the sour sweet fusion, while a gentle peppery warmth anchors the profile, creating a crisp, refreshing taste experience that feels like sunshine in your hand.



As the effects unfold, a clear focus emerges alongside a gentle surge of energy. You’ll feel mentally alert yet grounded, ideal for tackling daily tasks or turning your attention to creative pursuits. Raspberry Lemonade Slushie prerolls are the perfect pick-me-up for mornings on the go or midday moments when you need a flavorful boost of clarity and uplift.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Top Reported Effects: Energized, Focused, Clarity, Creative, Calm, Motivated

Top Reported Flavors: Berry, Citrus, Lemon, Floral-Herbal, Balanced, Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

