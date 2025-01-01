The Flavor - Razzmatazz distillate-infused prerolls fuses the juicy tartness of ripe raspberries with a bright lemon twist and a hint of classic OG earthiness. Each preroll is packed with premium flower kissed by our signature distillate blend, spotlighting the award winning Raspberry Kush lineage. On the draw, a puckering raspberry surge unfolds, quickly followed by a crisp citrus snap. Subtle herbal notes emerge as the profile settles, grounding the bold fruit flavors in a smooth, savory finish.



Our carefully chosen terpene lineup: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Pinene, and Bisabolol, elevates both taste and effect. Limonene’s citrus zing enlivens your senses, while Caryophyllene adds a gentle, peppery warmth. Myrcene layers in a soft muskiness that eases you in, and Linalool brings a sense of floral calm. Pinene lends a crisp pine clarity, and Bisabolol soothes with a touch of gentle sweetness. The result is a rich, multi dimensional experience that sings with each inhale.



As Razzmatazz takes hold, you’ll feel a focused spark ignite your thoughts, channeling creativity into whatever task lies ahead. A buoyant energy uplifts the mood, inspiring conversation and lighthearted connection, yet never overwhelming. Over time, a mellow ease settles across the body, melting tension and coaxing a contented state of mind. Razzmatazz prerolls deliver a harmonious

journey, from lively inspiration to relaxed satisfaction, in every twist.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Top Reported Effects: Gentle Body Buzz, Sociable, Clarity, Lighthearted, Focused

Top Reported Flavors: Pineapple, Coconut, Mango, Citrus, Tropical, Lemon

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Pinene

