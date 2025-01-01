About this product
The Flavor - Razzmatazz distillate-infused prerolls fuses the juicy tartness of ripe raspberries with a bright lemon twist and a hint of classic OG earthiness. Each preroll is packed with premium flower kissed by our signature distillate blend, spotlighting the award winning Raspberry Kush lineage. On the draw, a puckering raspberry surge unfolds, quickly followed by a crisp citrus snap. Subtle herbal notes emerge as the profile settles, grounding the bold fruit flavors in a smooth, savory finish.
Our carefully chosen terpene lineup: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Pinene, and Bisabolol, elevates both taste and effect. Limonene’s citrus zing enlivens your senses, while Caryophyllene adds a gentle, peppery warmth. Myrcene layers in a soft muskiness that eases you in, and Linalool brings a sense of floral calm. Pinene lends a crisp pine clarity, and Bisabolol soothes with a touch of gentle sweetness. The result is a rich, multi dimensional experience that sings with each inhale.
As Razzmatazz takes hold, you’ll feel a focused spark ignite your thoughts, channeling creativity into whatever task lies ahead. A buoyant energy uplifts the mood, inspiring conversation and lighthearted connection, yet never overwhelming. Over time, a mellow ease settles across the body, melting tension and coaxing a contented state of mind. Razzmatazz prerolls deliver a harmonious
journey, from lively inspiration to relaxed satisfaction, in every twist.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Gentle Body Buzz, Sociable, Clarity, Lighthearted, Focused
Top Reported Flavors: Pineapple, Coconut, Mango, Citrus, Tropical, Lemon
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Pinene
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
