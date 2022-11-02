The Flavor - Take a ride on Santa's sleigh this season but be wary because this one is a killer! A high-flying and euphoric ride that helps keep all those holiday anxieties away with a calming and smooth effect like freshly fallen snow.



AVAILABLE DURING FALL & WINTER 2021 ONLY



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. ILLICIT Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. (510 thread) Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.