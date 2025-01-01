The Flavor - Climb aboard Santa’s Slay distillate infused-prerolls for a brisk, uplifting ride through wintry cheer. Santa’s Slay combines premium flower with a frost-kissed distillate blend that marries the bright citrus pop of limonene, the grounding spice of caryophyllene, the mellow musk of myrcene, the floral calm of linalool, the crisp clarity of pinene, and the sweet resin warmth of carene. On the first draw, a burst of citrus zest sets a lively tone, soon tempered by gentle herbal spice and an undercurrent of woodsy freshness. As the profile deepens, soft floral and musk notes weave in, creating a smooth, balanced palate that evokes the hush of freshly fallen snow.



Once the flavor melts in, Santa’s Slay delivers a high-flying euphoria that lifts the spirit without tipping into jittery territory. A clear headed buzz sparks conversation, laughter, and lighthearted connection, while a subtle physical ease spreads warmth through the limbs. Tension falls away as a serene stillness settles in, like gazing at twinkling lights on a cold winter’s night - yet energy remains. By journey’s end, you’ll feel contentedly buoyant, ready to share stories by the fire.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Top Reported Effects: Social, Calm, Focused, Energized, Ease, Uplifted, Balanced

Top Reported Flavors: Zesty Citrus, Spicy Herbal, Earthy Pine, Woody Spice

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Pinene

