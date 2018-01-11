About this product
Users have reported feeling relaxed and euphoric. This strain is recommended for those suffering from depression and stress, as well as to aid in pain management.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Pink Panties
Primary Terpene Profile: limonene
Top Reported Strain Effects: relaxed
Top Report Strain Flavors: vanilla, berries
The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.
About this strain
Pink Panties is a cross of Burmese Kush and a Florida Kush backcross. It expresses dense, medium-sized buds that reek of tart and tangy citrus alongside a strong floral bouquet. This strain delivers a smooth smoking experience that is citrus-forward, but lightly herbal on the exhale. Consumers can find value in Pink Panties’ potent but functional sedation, which may help abate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.