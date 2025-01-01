The Strain: Sherb Cake is an hybrid crafted by Seed Junky Genetics blending the renowned Sherbet and Wedding Cake strains. This sophisticated combination results in a cannabis experience that seamlessly merges deep relaxation with creative inspiration. Sherb Cake captivates enthusiasts with its enticing aroma, where zesty orange-citrus notes intertwine with delicate floral hints and a subtle touch of mint, creating a truly memorable sensory journey.



The flavor profile of Sherb Cake is a delightful symphony of creamy citrus and refreshing mint, enriched by underlying spicy undertones. Each inhale offers a smooth, rich taste reminiscent of sweet, tangy oranges complemented by the cool essence of mint, while the exhale reveals a nuanced blend of pepper and floral accents. This intricate flavor composition is enhanced by its terpene profile, featuring Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, and Nerolidol 2, which work in harmony to deliver a balanced and enjoyable palate experience that lingers pleasantly.



When enjoying Sherb Cake, users may be greeted with a sense of cerebral euphoria that sparks creativity and elevates the mood. This uplifting high encourages imaginative thinking and a joyful state of mind, making it an excellent choice for artistic pursuits or engaging conversations. As the effects progress, a soothing wave of relaxation spreads through the body, melting away tension and fostering a serene sense of contentment. This harmonious blend of mental stimulation and physical ease creates an enriching experience, allowing users to fully embrace their creative impulses while enjoying a tranquil and happy state of mind.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: [Sherbet] x [Wedding Cake]

Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2

Top Reported Strain Effects: Cerebral, Euphoric, Creativity, Social, Relaxed

Top Report Strain Flavors: Creamy, Citrus, Mint, Pepper, Floral



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

