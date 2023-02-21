About this product
Strain Description:
This strain was developed in the Santa Cruz area. A blend of different local Sativa
strains, Sour Garlic smells like sour fruit and garlic. Strong Sativa medicine with a
powerful, alert high. A unique, boutique offering from the Santa Cruz mountains.
AJ’s Sour Diesel crossed with GMO and Rocket Fuel, this rare and unique Indica-
dominant variety is part of Mosca’s Super Petrol line and offers an incredible terpene
profile with impressive trichome coverage.
Sour Garlic combines the best of both worlds with dominant, pungent sour fuel mixed
with an herbal, aromatic garlic mushroom aroma, and a hint of spice. A strain that offers
something different but will quickly become one of your favorites.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [AJ Sour Diesel] x [GMO/Fuel]
Breeder: Mosca Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool, alpha-
Bisabolol
Top Reported Strain Effects: Focused, Cerebral, Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Fruit, Garlic, Earthy, Wood, Spice
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019