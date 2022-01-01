The Strain - This strain was developed in the Santa Cruz area. A blend of different local Sativa strains, Sour Garlic smells like sour fruit and garlic. Strong Sativa medicine with a powerful, alert high. A unique, boutique offering from the Santa Cruz mountains.



AJ’s Sour Diesel crossed with GMO and Rocket Fuel, this rare and unique Indica-dominant variety is part of Mosca’s Super Petrol line and offers an incredible terpene profile with impressive trichome coverage.



Sour Garlic combines the best of both worlds with dominant, pungent sour fuel mixed with an herbal, aromatic garlic mushroom aroma, and a hint of spice. A strain that offers something different but will quickly become one of your favorites.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [AJ Sour Diesel] x [GMO/Fuel]



Breeder: Mosca Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool, alpha-

Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Focused, Cerebral, Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Fruit, Garlic, Earthy, Wood, Spice



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a Jupiter cartridge. *All Jupiter products feature proprietary CCELL® technology. A 360˚ heating coil embedded in porous ceramic. Continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.