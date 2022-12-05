The Strain - This strain was developed in the Santa Cruz area. A blend of different local Sativa strains, Sour Garlic smells like sour fruit and garlic. Strong Sativa medicine with a powerful, alert high. A unique, boutique offering from the Santa Cruz mountains.



AJ’s Sour Diesel crossed with GMO and Rocket Fuel, this rare and unique Indica-dominant variety is part of Mosca’s Super Petrol line and offers an incredible terpene profile with impressive trichome coverage.



Sour Garlic combines the best of both worlds with dominant, pungent sour fuel mixed with an herbal, aromatic garlic mushroom aroma, and a hint of spice. A strain that offers something different but will quickly become one of your favorites.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [AJ Sour Diesel] x [GMO/Fuel]



Breeder: Mosca Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool, alpha-Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Focused, Cerebral, Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Fruit, Garlic, Earthy, Wood, Spice



The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included two for twice the relief. Now, that’s the tea, sis.