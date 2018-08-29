The Strain - Sour Tsunami is a sativa-dominant hybrid that originates from crossing NYC Sour Diesel and Sour Diesel. This lineage lends itself to the strain’s earthy flavor, with notes of lime and blueberry. The bright green buds are dense and peppered with dark green and violet.



Rich in CBD, this strain is recommended for those with chronic pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Users have reported feeling relaxed and happy, while still remaining focused.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: NYC Sour Diesel x Sour Diesel



Breeder: Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective



Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: relaxed, happy, energetic



Top Report Strain Flavors: earthy, lime, blueberry



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.