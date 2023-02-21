Strain Description:



Sour Tsunami is a sativa-dominant hybrid that originates from crossing NYC Sour Diesel and Sour Diesel. This lineage lends itself to the strain’s earthy flavor, with notes of lime and blueberry. The bright green buds are dense and peppered with dark green and violet.



Sour Tsunami has an undeniable potency that can knock out even the most experienced cannabis connoisseur. Taking a hit of this strain is like stepping into an alternate universe - your senses are heightened, your thoughts drift, and you find yourself relaxed in an unexpected bliss.



The earthy flavor with sweet berry undertones that linger on your taste buds leaves you feeling energized and motivated. You'll find yourself completing projects that were put off and tackling tasks you were previously dreading. You may also experience an urge to laugh and smile, as well as an appreciation of the little things that were taken for granted before.



The powerful effects of Sour Tsunami are balanced out by a surprisingly mild yet heady buzz, making it the perfect strain to enjoy during any time of day. If you're looking for a strain to increase productivity and decrease stress levels, look no further - Sour Tsunami is sure to provide the boost you need.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: NYC Sour Diesel x Sour Diesel



Breeder: Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective



Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: relaxed, happy, energetic



Top Report Strain Flavors: earthy, lime, blueberry

