The Flavor - Strawnana distillate-infused prerolls blends sun ripened strawberry sweetness with creamy banana richness, all wrapped in top-shelf flower and enhanced with vibrant distillate. The first draw delivers a juicy rush of berry essence. Think warm summer fields heavy with strawberry vines. Followed by smooth banana custard notes that linger like a nostalgic dessert. Underlying those fruit highlights, a subtle herbal depth emerges, thanks to the balanced profile of limonene’s citrus spark, ocimene’s floral lift, myrcene’s earthy calm, pinene’s pine-fresh clarity, and bisabolol’s gentle floral warmth.



As the flavors settle, Strawnana ushers in a bright yet grounding high. A clear-minded uplift sparks creativity and eases social flow, while a mellow undercurrent soothes the body without dragging energy down. You might find yourself smiling more easily, struck by simple pleasures: sketching, chatting with friends, or strolling through nature. Over time, a gentle wave of contentment takes hold, keeping the vibe light and joyful from first puff to last.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Top Reported Effects: Creative, Sociable, Ease, Clarity, Body-High, Serene

Top Reported Flavors: Strawberry, Creamy Banana, Citrus Zest, Floral, Earthy

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Ocimene, Myrcene, Pinene, Bisabolol

