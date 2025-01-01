About this product
The Flavor - Strawnana distillate-infused prerolls blends sun ripened strawberry sweetness with creamy banana richness, all wrapped in top-shelf flower and enhanced with vibrant distillate. The first draw delivers a juicy rush of berry essence. Think warm summer fields heavy with strawberry vines. Followed by smooth banana custard notes that linger like a nostalgic dessert. Underlying those fruit highlights, a subtle herbal depth emerges, thanks to the balanced profile of limonene’s citrus spark, ocimene’s floral lift, myrcene’s earthy calm, pinene’s pine-fresh clarity, and bisabolol’s gentle floral warmth.
As the flavors settle, Strawnana ushers in a bright yet grounding high. A clear-minded uplift sparks creativity and eases social flow, while a mellow undercurrent soothes the body without dragging energy down. You might find yourself smiling more easily, struck by simple pleasures: sketching, chatting with friends, or strolling through nature. Over time, a gentle wave of contentment takes hold, keeping the vibe light and joyful from first puff to last.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Creative, Sociable, Ease, Clarity, Body-High, Serene
Top Reported Flavors: Strawberry, Creamy Banana, Citrus Zest, Floral, Earthy
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Ocimene, Myrcene, Pinene, Bisabolol
No product reviews
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
