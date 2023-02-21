About this product
Strain Description:
Super Petrol delivers a gassy dose of dankness that stimulates the appetite and aids in
sleep. An Indica hybrid, Super Petrol is a cross between GMO and the iconic Rocket fuel.
This is a great choice after work, or before heading to bed. Expect sedation, add in
munchies, and lock into ultimate comfort. The couch-locked feeling associated with this
strain is highly sought out, and well worth the endeavor.
These buds may be smaller but maintain a high density, packing a pleasant punch. The
rounded structure is indicative of the heavy Indica genes this strain holds. Crystals lay
upon the edge of the bud, inviting you to the potent, head spinning high it has to offer.
Super Petrol has an earthy diesel aroma with a skunky undertone. The overwhelming
fuel-like odor knocks you back before inviting you back into its warming embrace. Its
lineage carries over hints of garlic and onion, and just like GMO, brings on a strong
appetite.
A true stress reliever, the strain helps calm the mind before bed, making Super Petrol a
top choice for those struggling with insomnia. The heavy sedative has been reported to
relieve pain, releasing a wave of euphoric relaxation. Known to activate strong cravings,
this strain also has potential to help those seeking to improve their appetite.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [GMO] x [GMO x Rocket Fuel] (Reported)
Breeder: Moscaseeds
Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene,
Geraniol
Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Hungry, Sleepy, Tingly
Top Report Strain Flavors: Diesel, Skunk, Spicy/Herbal, Cheese
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019