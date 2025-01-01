Super Petrol is a powerful Indica-dominant hybrid developed by Moscaseeds, resulting from the robust cross of GMO and Rocket Fuel. This strain is celebrated for its intense, full-body effects that blend deep relaxation with an uplifting euphoria, making it an excellent choice for those seeking both comfort and a mood boost. Super Petrol delivers a potent high that seamlessly transitions from mental clarity to physical ease, offering a balanced experience that enhances your evening routine or helps you unwind after a demanding day.



The flavor profile of Super Petrol is a rich tapestry of earthy diesel and pungent skunk, complemented by subtle spicy and herbal undertones. Enhanced by its terpene composition of Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene, each inhale brings a smooth, creamy taste of cheese intertwined with the sharpness of diesel. These complex flavors create a satisfying and memorable palate experience, where the boldness of skunk meets the sweetness of subtle herbal notes, ensuring every puff is both flavorful and enjoyable.



When enjoying Super Petrol, enthusiasts may be enveloped in a wave of euphoric relaxation that soothes both mind and body. The initial surge of happiness fosters a positive and carefree mindset, ideal for letting go of daily stresses and embracing a state of contentment. As the effects deepen, a calming body buzz gently melts away tension, promoting a serene and tranquil state of mind. This harmonious blend of mental uplift and physical relaxation makes Super Petrol a versatile strain, perfect for enhancing your evening activities, whether you're settling in for a cozy night at home or seeking a peaceful end to a busy day. Embrace the soothing tranquility and joyful uplift that Super Petrol offers, creating moments of pure relaxation and ease.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid

Lineage: [GMO] x [GMO x Rocket Fuel] (Reported)

Breeder: Moscaseeds

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Humulene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Hungry, Sleepy, Tingly

Top Report Strain Flavors: Diesel, Skunk, Spicy/Herbal, Cheese



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

