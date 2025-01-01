The Flavor - Wrap yourself in the cozy embrace of Sweater Weather distillate infused prerolls, where the nostalgia of winter’s comforts meets the smooth burn of premium flower. Each joint combines rich distillate with select flower, capturing notes of velvety chocolate, buttery wedding cake, and tangy boysenberry in every draw. The interplay of limonene’s bright lift, caryophyllene’s gentle spice, myrcene’s earthy calm, linalool’s floral softness, and pinene’s crisp pine undertones creates a layered flavor that warms the palate like a crackling fire.



As you enjoy Sweater Weather, a soothing wave of ease spreads from the mind through the body. Thoughts settle into a gentle warmth, leaving you content and lighthearted. That comforting glow in your core encourages quiet reflection, sharing laughter over board games, or breathing in the stillness of snowfall outside the window.



By the final embers of your preroll, a subtle sweetness lingers, reminding you of frost-tipped mornings and the first sip of hot cocoa. Sweater Weather distillate-infused prerolls invites you to savor the season’s simple pleasures and carry that gentle warmth with you long after the glow of the fire fades.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Top Reported Effects: Clarity, Calm, Tranquility, Uplifted, Body-High

Top Reported Flavors: Cake, Chocolate, Vanilla, Berry, Cream, Earthy,

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Pinene

