The Strain: Crafted from a blend of heritage genetics, Todd Burger emerges as a standout hybrid cannabis strain that marries potency with palatability. Infused with a medley of terpenes including caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, and humulene, its essence captivates with a complex bouquet of spicy, citrusy, and earthy notes. The aroma alone transports you to sunlit herb gardens, where hints of peppery spice mingle with zesty lemon undertones.



Its structure is robust yet inviting, promising a satisfying grind and roll for enthusiasts. Upon inhalation, expect a burst of lemony freshness followed by subtle hints of spice and herbal notes, a testament to its rich terpene profile. When indulging in Todd Burger, expect a harmonious blend of effects. Known for its potential to uplift the spirit and soothe the body simultaneously, this hybrid offers a balanced euphoria that gently unfolds into relaxation without overwhelming sedation.



Beyond its aromatic charm, Todd Burger offers a well-rounded effect profile cherished by both novices and seasoned users alike. Known for inducing a euphoric uplift and a gentle wave of relaxation, this hybrid cultivar strikes a harmonious balance between mind and body. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or seeking creative inspiration, Todd Burger delivers a nuanced experience that unfolds with each flavorful puff, leaving you refreshed and invigorated.



Strain Type: Indica



Breeder: Skunk House Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Creative, Euphoric, Sedated



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Spice, Herbal, Earthy



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

