Strain Description:



Trop Fetti delivers a vibrant buzz with a mellowing edge, making it a perfect strain for

any occasion. Bringing on a warm tingly sensation, the high flows from head to toe. A

truly enjoyable alternate to increase appetite and reduce inflammation. Freeing you from

the hassles of life’s little stresses, this strain is an amazing choice for those seeking all

day relief.



These nugs carry a dark green hue with mixtures of orange and purple, a blend

reminiscent of a sweet piece of candy. An upright structure supports the dense buds to

remain firm and whole, hinting at the complexity of effects soon to onset.



With a sweet and savory flavor, Trop Fetti releases hints of pineapple and citrus fruit.

Under the mask of that pleasant sugary scent lays a more earthy, tangy flavor that

draws you further in to its complex terpene profile.



Remaining aware and on task, and sparking periods of creativity, Trop Fetti is an

extremely effective aid for your daily mood and energy. An appetite-inducing strain

reported to provide stress relief and a strong uplift to remind you of life's numerous joys.

Both novice and seasoned consumers you may find themselves saying “whoa” on several

occasions while consuming this “cherry picked” new favorite.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Tropicanna Cookies F1] x [Animal Cookies x Cherry Pie]



Breeder: Oni Seed Co (Pheno-hunted by Frosted Genetics)



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, alpha-Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, d-

Limonene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Active, Creative, Hungry, Tingly, Uplifted



Top Report Strain Flavors: Pineapple, Citrus, Earthy, Flowery, Mango, Sweet

