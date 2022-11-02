The Strain - Trop Fetti delivers a vibrant buzz with a mellowing edge, making it a perfect strain for any occasion. Bringing on a warm tingly sensation, the high flows from head to toe. A truly enjoyable alternate to increase appetite and reduce inflammation. Freeing you from the hassles of life’s little stresses, this strain is an amazing choice for those seeking all day relief.



These nugs carry a dark green hue with mixtures of orange and purple, a blend reminiscent of a sweet piece of candy. An upright structure supports the dense buds to remain firm and whole, hinting at the complexity of effects soon to onset.



With a sweet and savory flavor, Trop Fetti releases hints of pineapple and citrus fruit. Under the mask of that pleasant sugary scent lays a more earthy, tangy flavor that draws you further in to its complex terpene profile.



Remaining aware and on task, and sparking periods of creativity, Trop Fetti is an extremely effective aid for your daily mood and energy. An appetite-inducing strain reported to provide stress relief and a strong uplift to remind you of life's numerous joys. Both novice and seasoned consumers you may find themselves saying “whoa” on several occasions while consuming this “cherry picked” new favorite.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Tropicanna Cookies F1] x [Animal Cookies x Cherry Pie]



Breeder: Oni Seed Co (Pheno-hunted by Frosted Genetics)



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, alpha-Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, d-

Limonene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Active, Creative, Hungry, Tingly, Uplifted



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Pineapple, Citrus, Earthy, Flowery, Mango, Sweet



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.