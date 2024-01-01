Unicorn Poop 7g Popcorn Flower

Unicorn Poop is a unqiue hybrid strain resulting from a blend of GMO Cookies and Sophisticated Lady. Bred by Thug Pug, its Sophisticated Lady parentage is derived from a rare crossing of Ghost OG and Grateful Breath. Its taste is a harmonious combination of sweet and sour citrus fruits, complemented by notes of ripe berries and a subtle earthiness. The aroma mirrors its delightful flavor, offering a fruity bouquet underscored by hints of diesel, sour citrus, and fresh herbs.

This strain is as enchanting as it sounds, offering users a euphoric high that uplifts the mood and induces giggly laughter. Alongside its euphoric effects, Unicorn Poop also delivers a soothing body high, promoting relaxation without immobilizing the user. The strain's appearance is equally enchanting, with dense, dark forest green buds adorned with amber hairs and a generous coating of glistening trichomes. Beyond its aesthetics, Unicorn Poop is celebrated for its reported giggly and euphoric effects, making it a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs seeking a lighthearted and enjoyable experience.

Unicorn Poop's moniker might raise eyebrows, but its effects and illustrious lineage are nothing short of magical. With its delightful flavor profile, enchanting aroma, and euphoric high, Unicorn Poop promises a whimsical journey. Enthusiasts report the strain assists with relieving stress, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: GMO Cookies x Sophisticated Lady

Breeder: Thug Pug

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Body-High, Giggly, Social, Uplifting

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Sour, Spicy, Sweet, Fruity, Citrus

While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

