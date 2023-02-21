About this product
Strain Description:
Named for its super hazy, heady high and gorgeous appearance, Violet Fog is the perfect
choice for any connoisseur of classic indicas. Violet Fog has a sweet and fruity grape
flavor with a spicy and skunky exhale. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavy
rotting grapes overtone accented by a punch of skunkiness. The buds of Violet Fog have
gorgeous, fluffy, grape-shaped, dark olive green nugs with bright purple undertones, thin
orange hairs and a coating of bright purple-white crystal trichomes.
The high produced from Violet Fog is one that's perfect for a lazy evening or afternoon,
with hazy and unfocused effects that are perfect for helping you settle down after a long
and stressful day. You'll feel the effects begin to settle, rolling in like the evening fog
before dropping you into complete physical and mental sedation. You'll find your mind
lifted with a sense of unfocused happiness that quickly turns heady and giggly. At the
same time, your body will drop off into a super relaxing and calming state of physical
sedation.
This combination will turn sleepy, so be ready to take a nap! These soothing effects
make Violet Fog a great choice for treating chronic pain, insomnia or nightmares,
depression or mood swings and chronic stress or PTSD.
Strain Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Lineage: Grape Gasoline x Khalifa Mints
Breeder: Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile:
Top Reported Strain Effects: Hazy, Uplited, Relaxed, Giggly, Sleepy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Grape, Skunky, Spicy, Sweet
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
