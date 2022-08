The Strain - Named for its super hazy, heady high and gorgeous appearance, Violet Fog is the perfect choice for any connoisseur of classic indicas. Violet Fog has a sweet and fruity grape flavor with a spicy and skunky exhale. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavy rotting grapes overtone accented by a punch of skunkiness. The buds of Violet Fog have gorgeous, fluffy, grape-shaped, dark olive green nugs with bright purple undertones, thin orange hairs and a coating of bright purple-white crystal trichomes.



The high produced from Violet Fog is one that's perfect for a lazy evening or afternoon, with hazy and unfocused effects that are perfect for helping you settle down after a long and stressful day. You'll feel the effects begin to settle, rolling in like the evening fog before dropping you into complete physical and mental sedation. You'll find your mind lifted with a sense of unfocused happiness that quickly turns heady and giggly. At the same time, your body will drop off into a super relaxing and calming state of physical sedation.



This combination will turn sleepy, so be ready to take a nap! These soothing effects make Violet Fog a great choice for treating chronic pain, insomnia or nightmares, depression or mood swings and chronic stress or PTSD.



Strain Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Lineage: Grape Gasoline x Khalifa Mints



Breeder: Unknown



Top Reported Strain Effects: Hazy, Uplited, Relaxed, Giggly, Sleepy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Grape, Skunky, Spicy, Sweet



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.