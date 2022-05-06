About this product
The Strain - Named for its super hazy, heady high and gorgeous appearance, Violet Fog is the perfect choice for any connoisseur of classic indicas. Violet Fog has a sweet and fruity grape flavor with a spicy and skunky exhale. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavy rotting grapes overtone accented by a punch of skunkiness. The buds of Violet Fog have gorgeous, fluffy, grape-shaped, dark olive green nugs with bright purple undertones, thin orange hairs and a coating of bright purple-white crystal trichomes.
The high produced from Violet Fog is one that's perfect for a lazy evening or afternoon, with hazy and unfocused effects that are perfect for helping you settle down after a long and stressful day. You'll feel the effects begin to settle, rolling in like the evening fog before dropping you into complete physical and mental sedation. You'll find your mind lifted with a sense of unfocused happiness that quickly turns heady and giggly. At the same time, your body will drop off into a super relaxing and calming state of physical sedation.
This combination will turn sleepy, so be ready to take a nap! These soothing effects make Violet Fog a great choice for treating chronic pain, insomnia or nightmares, depression or mood swings and chronic stress or PTSD.
Strain Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Lineage: Grape Gasoline x Khalifa Mints
Breeder: Unknown
Top Reported Strain Effects: Hazy, Uplited, Relaxed, Giggly, Sleepy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Grape, Skunky, Spicy, Sweet
The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included five for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
The high produced from Violet Fog is one that's perfect for a lazy evening or afternoon, with hazy and unfocused effects that are perfect for helping you settle down after a long and stressful day. You'll feel the effects begin to settle, rolling in like the evening fog before dropping you into complete physical and mental sedation. You'll find your mind lifted with a sense of unfocused happiness that quickly turns heady and giggly. At the same time, your body will drop off into a super relaxing and calming state of physical sedation.
This combination will turn sleepy, so be ready to take a nap! These soothing effects make Violet Fog a great choice for treating chronic pain, insomnia or nightmares, depression or mood swings and chronic stress or PTSD.
Strain Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Lineage: Grape Gasoline x Khalifa Mints
Breeder: Unknown
Top Reported Strain Effects: Hazy, Uplited, Relaxed, Giggly, Sleepy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Grape, Skunky, Spicy, Sweet
The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included five for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
About this strain
Violet Fog effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
25% of people report feeling creative
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019