The Strain - Watermelon Gushers is an Indica leaning hybrid that produces a delicious terpene profile and relaxing effects, a sweet treat for the late afternoon or evening. The sweet scent of Watermelon Gushers has notes of watermelon, cookies, and tropical fruits. The buds are green in color and heavily coated on sticky trichomes and amber hairs.



This delicious, fruity strain carries through its parents’ aroma and flavor. Breaking apart the buds produces a sweet, watermelon and cookie fragrance, laced with tropical notes. The vibrant green buds of Watermelon Gushers are saturated with clear resinous trichomes. When combusted, its fruity flavor turns earthy, with notes of fruit and citrus on the exhale.



Users have reported that Watermelon Gushers produces a relaxing experience that leaves you in a sleepy state, providing a euphoric body high that keeps the mind clear before drifting off to sleep. Watermelon Gushers would shine while listening to music on a rainy afternoon.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Gushers x Gelatti



Breeder: Cannarado



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Sleepy, Calm, Hungry



Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Fruity Citrus



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.