The Strain - This cut has been in possession of our grow team for over a decade. Among the most famous strains worldwide, White Widow is a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity.



A cross between a Brazilian Sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian Indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s.



Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Brazilian Sativa Landrace] x [South Indian Indica]



Breeder: Green House Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, Nerolidol 2, Ocimene 2, beta Myrcene, beta-

Caryophyllene, d-Limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Uplifted, Relaxed



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Earth, Pine



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.