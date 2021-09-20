About this product

Strain Description - This cut has been in possession of our grow team for over a decade. Among the most famous strains worldwide, White Widow is a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. A cross between a Brazilian Sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian Indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

