The Strain - WiFi Cookies, also known as White Fire Cookies, is a new and extremely unique genetic strain that is crossed with Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) and White Fire OG. The remarkably sweet and almost sugar-like aroma of White Fire Cookies is directly inherited from the GSC. Not only does the GSC lend it’s amazing, sweet notes but seeing as the child strain of another OG, OG Kush, there is also a fair amount of dankness and mellow effects that GSC brings to White Fire Cookies. This is even though GSC is usually considered to be a hybrid strain. The White Fire OG side of the heritage puts the sativa in the sativa dominant hybrid WiFi Cookies. Its effects are deceptive, and there’s much more to this strain than meets the eye.
WiFi x Cookies has greatly inherited OG Kush and GSC characteristics, offering an aroma that combines earthy, floral, and spicy notes with menthol, citric and chocolate touches. Great aromas and flavors accompanied by an intense euphoric and cheerful effect that will also relax your body and muscles.
Patients report WiFi Cookies most effective in treating ADD, ADHD, chronic pain, depression, fatigue, nausea, and stress
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [WiFi, aka White Fire] x [Girl Scout Cookies]
Breeder: Philosopher Seeds
Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Cerebral, Relaxing, Euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Lemon, Earthy, Diesel, Pungent
The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included two for twice the relief. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
CUL000019