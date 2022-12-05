The Strain - WiFi Cookies, also known as White Fire Cookies, is a new and extremely unique genetic strain that is crossed with Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) and White Fire OG. The remarkably sweet and almost sugar-like aroma of White Fire Cookies is directly inherited from the GSC. Not only does the GSC lend it’s amazing, sweet notes but seeing as the child strain of another OG, OG Kush, there is also a fair amount of dankness and mellow effects that GSC brings to White Fire Cookies. This is even though GSC is usually considered to be a hybrid strain. The White Fire OG side of the heritage puts the sativa in the sativa dominant hybrid WiFi Cookies. Its effects are deceptive, and there’s much more to this strain than meets the eye.



WiFi x Cookies has greatly inherited OG Kush and GSC characteristics, offering an aroma that combines earthy, floral, and spicy notes with menthol, citric and chocolate touches. Great aromas and flavors accompanied by an intense euphoric and cheerful effect that will also relax your body and muscles.



Patients report WiFi Cookies most effective in treating ADD, ADHD, chronic pain, depression, fatigue, nausea, and stress



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [WiFi, aka White Fire] x [Girl Scout Cookies]



Breeder: Philosopher Seeds



Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Cerebral, Relaxing, Euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Lemon, Earthy, Diesel, Pungent



