About this product
The Strain: Zookeebarz is a dynamic hybrid strain from Beanmill Genetics, born from the exciting cross of Zookies and Koko Barz. Designed for those with a taste for adventure and a desire to explore both creative energy and soothing calm, this strain fuses the playful character of its Zookies parent with the exotic, rich essence of Koko Barz. With a complex profile that combines vibrant citrus and herbal notes, Zookeebarz invites you to experience a truly distinctive journey.
The flavor profile is a masterful blend where Myrcene lays a robust, earthy foundation, while Limonene delivers a burst of bright citrus that enlivens your palate. Caryophyllene adds a subtle, spicy warmth, and Humulene contributes delicate herbal accents that deepen the overall taste. Meanwhile, Nerolidol 2 and Bisabolol provide soft floral nuances and a smooth finish. Top reported strain flavors include: Fruity, Sweet, Citrus, Earthy, Spicy, Herbal, Nutty, Pine, Berry, and Floral.
Zookeebarz elevates your mood with an immediate wave of euphoria and creative inspiration that fuels imaginative projects and lively interactions. As the initial uplift settles, a gentle sense of relaxation emerges, encouraging calm reflection and focused productivity. This versatile strain sets the stage for exploring new ideas, engaging in collaborative endeavors, or simply enjoying a quiet moment of contentment. Let Zookeebarz spark your creativity and infuse your day with a refreshing blend of energy and serenity.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Zookies] x [Koko Barz]
Breeder: Beanmill Genetics
Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene,
Nerolidol 2, Bisabolol
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Inspired, Engaged, Sociable, Contented
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Fruity, Sweet, Citrus, Earthy, Spicy, Herbal, Nutty
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
