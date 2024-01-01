Zuntzlato 7g Popcorn Flower

About this product

Introducing Zuntzlato, an Indica-dominant cannabis strain born from a powerful lineage of Zkittlez, Runts, and Gelato genetics. With its effect and flavor profile deeply rooted in these renowned rockstar strains, Zuntzlato offers a compelling experience for cannabis enthusiasts. Its buds exhibit a striking appearance with vibrant colors and a thick coat of resin, indicating its potency and appeal.

Zuntzlato's primary terpenes, including Myrcene, trans-caryophyllene, and Pinene, contribute to its distinctive flavor profile and effects. Myrcene provides a foundation of relaxation, while trans-caryophyllene may offer potential relief from discomfort. Pinene adds a refreshing piney aroma that invigorates the senses. This blend creates a unique sensory experience characterized by relaxation and potential relief from stress and tension.

Zuntzlato's flavor profile combines the sweet fruits of Zkittlez, candy-like notes from Runts, and creamy accents from Gelato. Each inhalation invites users into a journey of tranquility and euphoria. A great strain for those looking to unwind after a long day or seeking relief from chronic pain, Zuntzlato's effects envelop the body and mind in a sweet, warm embrace.

Strain Type: Indica

Lineage: [Runtz] x [Zkittlez] x [Gelato]

Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown

Primary Terpene Profile: Mycrene, Caryophyllene, Pinene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Mental Clarity, Uplifting, Energized

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Herbal, Sweet, Fruit, Earthy, Pine

While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

