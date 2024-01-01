Introducing Zuntzlato, an Indica-dominant cannabis strain born from a powerful lineage of Zkittlez, Runts, and Gelato genetics. With its effect and flavor profile deeply rooted in these renowned rockstar strains, Zuntzlato offers a compelling experience for cannabis enthusiasts. Its buds exhibit a striking appearance with vibrant colors and a thick coat of resin, indicating its potency and appeal.



Zuntzlato's primary terpenes, including Myrcene, trans-caryophyllene, and Pinene, contribute to its distinctive flavor profile and effects. Myrcene provides a foundation of relaxation, while trans-caryophyllene may offer potential relief from discomfort. Pinene adds a refreshing piney aroma that invigorates the senses. This blend creates a unique sensory experience characterized by relaxation and potential relief from stress and tension.



Zuntzlato's flavor profile combines the sweet fruits of Zkittlez, candy-like notes from Runts, and creamy accents from Gelato. Each inhalation invites users into a journey of tranquility and euphoria. A great strain for those looking to unwind after a long day or seeking relief from chronic pain, Zuntzlato's effects envelop the body and mind in a sweet, warm embrace.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: [Runtz] x [Zkittlez] x [Gelato]



Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown



Primary Terpene Profile: Mycrene, Caryophyllene, Pinene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Mental Clarity, Uplifting, Energized



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Herbal, Sweet, Fruit, Earthy, Pine

