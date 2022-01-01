This rolling tray is designed to accommodate a wide range of different rolling accessories. While capturing spillage during the rolling/packing process.



Made to fit



-4+ different styles of lighter.

-5 holes various size holes for different tools.

-Slot To hold Rolling Papers

-Wood will have unique characteristics such as knots. Which makes each tray one of a kind.

Ash wood is lighter coloured and only comes with front engraving

Walnut wood is Darker coloured and has both front and back engraving



Size: 7 3/4" X 5 3/4" X 3/4"



