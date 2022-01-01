About this product
This rolling tray is designed to accommodate a wide range of different rolling accessories. While capturing spillage during the rolling/packing process.
Made to fit
-4+ different styles of lighter.
-5 holes various size holes for different tools.
-Slot To hold Rolling Papers
-Wood will have unique characteristics such as knots. Which makes each tray one of a kind.
Ash wood is lighter coloured and only comes with front engraving
Walnut wood is Darker coloured and has both front and back engraving
Size: 7 3/4" X 5 3/4" X 3/4"
About this brand
Illuminate Cannabis Co.
With years of first hand experience in the industry, We Engineer our products to meet and exceed the demands of the modern day cannabis user. Working with a focus on renewable and sustainable materials to minimize the impact our products have on the environment.
Please contact us for wholesale inquires Via Email
