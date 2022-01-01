Need a way to enjoy your herb? Our Hardwood pipes are CnC machined out of Ash or walnut Hardwood. 3.25" long



These pipes are small and desecrate!



6 different designs available!



Comes with a stainless steel bowl.



Check out our pipe in action!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuDIkvNQq7M



In stock and ready to ship!



Proudly made in North America