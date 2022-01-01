About this product
Avoid the inhalation of lighter fluid by using a Hemp wick!
Our Hemp wick spool comes with 10' of pre rolled hemp wick and is refillable.
Conveniently Fits easily in your pocket for traveling!
The Hemp wick spool is made from PLA Plastic which is a renewable bio plastic!
Made in North America!
About this brand
Illuminate Cannabis Co.
With years of first hand experience in the industry, We Engineer our products to meet and exceed the demands of the modern day cannabis user. Working with a focus on renewable and sustainable materials to minimize the impact our products have on the environment.
Please contact us for wholesale inquires Via Email
