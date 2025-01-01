Our highest strength tincture, Ultra is a TRUE 1000mg high-strength tincture which contains NO isolate to address severe concerns



FEATURES:



Excellent for the most serious issues.

True Full Spectrum. Does not contain isolate.

Organically grown, all-natural Proprietary Full Spectrum CBD, RSO extracted oil high in other beneficial cannabinoids and rich in terpenes from Hemp

Unique vegetable glycerin carrier provided faster absorption, increased bioavailability and pleasant taste with NO added flavors or fillers

1 ounce (30ml) bottle

