Winner of Best CBD Face Cream from Men's Health Magazine's 2019 CBD Awards, our lifted luxury facial cream is a truly remarkable product.



FEATURES:



Ideal for both men and women

CBD and ultra-high concentrations of natural, organic vitamin E oil and other essential oils combine to revitalize your appearance and youthful glow.

Organic, all natural Proprietary Full Spectrum CBD, RSO extracted oil high in other beneficial cannabinoids and rich in terpenes from Hemp

The arnica, rosemary, and mint in our topicals are carefully curated to provide additional benefits. Together, these ingredients work synergistically to enhance the effectiveness of our products while providing a fresh, clean scent.



read more