Our petcomfort tincture provides an easy-to-use product for your furry family members. Perfect for dogs and cats alike, it has the same overall formulation as the k9comfort and kittycomfort, just with more CBD per bottle, making dosing modifications easy and flexible.



FEATURES:



Proprietary Full Spectrum CBD, RSO extracted oil high in other beneficial cannabinoids

Pleasant tasting, unique vegetable glycerin carrier provided faster absorption, increased bioavailability and with NO added flavors or fillers

Offered in a combination product for both cats and dogs to address various health and wellness concerns for your pets

1 ounce (30ml) bottle

