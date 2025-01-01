Our 10mg health CBD capsules are designed for more mild to moderate concerns or longer term maintenance



FEATURES:



Meant for more mild to moderate concerns or extended maintenance

Vegan capsule colored with 10% natural chlorophyll to protect the contents from exposure to sunlight

Organically grown, all-natural Proprietary capsules are specifically formulated for those wishing more sustained concentration

Proprietary Full Spectrum CBD, RSO extracted oil high in other high in other beneficial cannabinoids and rich in terpenes from Hemp

Unique hemp seed carrier for faster absorption

30 capsules per bottle